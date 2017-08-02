2/08/2017
'Alita: Battle Angel' Casts Jennifer Connelly In Villain Role
In the works for years and once primed to be James Cameron's follow-up to Titanic before he got swallowed up by Avatar, the adaptation Alita: Battle Angel is shaping up to be one of the more interesting manga/anime adaptations yet. With Robert Rodriguez directing and a cast led by Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Lana Condor, Eiza Gonzalez, and Jackie Earle Haley, there's still room for one more big name.
THR reports Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly has taken a villain role in the film, which stars Salazar as the titular female cyborg. The amnesiac Alita was found in a scrap heap by a kindly doctor and rebuilt into a vicious hunter-warrior that uses a special martial art to defeat criminals. We don't get to see a lot of Connelly playing bad, so this should be interesting. She was most recently seen in Ewan McGregor's directorial debut, American Pastoral.
Alita: Battle Angel opens July 20th 2018.