A Nightwing Movie Is In The Works From 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Director

With Warner Bros. finally putting their issues on The Batman behind them with the signing of Matt Reeves, they must be feeling bullish on the Bat-Universe. THR reports that a new addition has been made to their superhero slate, and it's a Nightwing movie, which is interesting because there was a Nightwing TV series in the works at one point.
Anyway, at the helm will be The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, working from a script by Bil Dubuque (The Accountant). If you don't know who Nightwing is, basically he's the grown-up Robin, the Dick Grayson version. The O.G. Robin. After Batman dismisses him, Grayson gives up the Robin mantle and becomes Nightwing. He forms the super team known as the Titans, and don't be surprised if a movie based on them is announced at some point.on.
We've seen one dead Robin costume in the DCU already but I think most of us just assume that's Jason Todd, not Grayson. So there shouldn't be any continuity screwups going on here, I think. Add this to a list of upcoming DCU flicks that includes Justice League, Gotham City Sirens, Cyborg, The Flash, Aquaman, Suicide Squad 2, Shazam, and Green Lantern Corps.