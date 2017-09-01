1/09/2017
Zack Snyder Says Wonder Woman Will Be Fully Evolved For 'Justice League'
Zack Snyder isn't directing Wonder Woman's solo movie, but that doesn't mean he's without an opinion on her character. He'll be at the reins for Justice League, which has Gal Gadot's Amazonian warrior-princess teaming up with Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, and others (all assembled here) to defeat the likes of Steppenwolf (not the band!) and possibly Lex Luthor. Speaking with USA Today, Snyder says by the time his movie comes around, Wonder Woman will have evolved significantly...
"[Humanity] has its moments, but it can be brutal, and her coming to terms with that dichotomy is what we come to learn about her. And in 'Justice League', she's fully evolved into someone who's embraced mankind, partly through Superman's sacrifice. She's like, 'All right, I've got to pick it up.'"
I guess that makes sense, but it will be interesting to see how the two versions of the character mesh since we're seeing them so close together. If one doesn't work it could be problematic. Wonder Woman opens June 2nd, followed by Justice League on November 17th.