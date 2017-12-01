1/12/2017
Woody Harrelson Sheds Light On His Han Solo Spinoff Role
Now that Woody Harrelson is confirmed for the young Han Solo spinoff movie, every interview he does will turn towards Star Wars, even though he has a very ambitious directorial debut coming in a few days. All we know about his role alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke is that he's playing some kind of mentor to Han Solo, but speaking with Mashable Harrelson has revealed some new details.
“I’m a mentor to Han, but I’m also a bit of a criminal. I don’t think I’ll have a lot of make-up or anything. We’ll see how that look develops. I’m meeting with those guys tomorrow, the hair and make-up and stunts and everything. We’ll just have a little discussion about that.”
Yep, definitely sounds similar to the relationship between Star-Lord and Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy. If you're going to have Han Solo with any kind of teacher, this is the way to go about it. The Han Solo spinoff will open in 2018.