Woody Harrelson Sheds Light On His Han Solo Spinoff Role

Now that Woody Harrelson is confirmed for the young Han Solo spinoff movie , every interview he does will turn towards, even though he has a very ambitious directorial debut coming in a few days. All we know about his role alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke is that he's playing some kind of mentor to Han Solo, but speaking with Mashable Harrelson has revealed some new details.Yep, definitely sounds similar to the relationship between Star-Lord and Yondu in. If you're going to have Han Solo with any kind of teacher, this is the way to go about it. The Han Solo spinoff will open in 2018.