1/03/2017
Woody Harrelson May Play Han Solo's Mentor In The 'Star Wars' Spinoff
There's a good and bad side to this latest report on the young Han Solo spinoff, at least in my book, so let's just get to the potentially awesome part. According to Variety, Woody Harrelson is up for a role in the film which stars Alden Ehrenreich as our favorite roguish smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as the female lead.
That's amazing news if it comes to pass because Harrelson is a great addition to any film. Period. That said, he's apparently up for some kind of mentor role, which is exactly the kind of figure Han Solo probably wouldn't have. Unless we're talking about a contentious relationship similar to Michael Rooker and Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy, this sounds a little out of character.
But it's hard to argue with Phil Lord and Chris Miller who have never let us down before. The Han Solo movie is expected to arrive in 2018, possibly in December like the most recent Star Wars movies.