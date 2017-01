Woody Harrelson Kinda Confirmed His Han Solo Spinoff Character

Look, you know how much I hate when journalists ask interviews about big franchise movies while interviewing stars about their small films that need the attention. So I was a little annoyed here at Park City when buzz started going around that Variety had asked Woody Harrelson aquestion when they were there to talk to him and the cast about. While I hate it, they may have managed to get a confirmation of his character in the Han Solo spinoff, so props to them.When asked, Harrelson kinda/sorta confirmed he is playing Solo's mentor, Garris Shrike, which would make him the first non-canon character to appear in the movies. We've already seen Thrawn make his appearance in, but this is obviously a much bigger deal to have someone like Shrike on the big screen. Here's a breakdown of who exactly Shrike is...So here's the thing, it's up for debate whether Harrelson was answering whether he is playing Han Solo's mentor or that he is playing Garris Shrike. I think it's the latter but watch the video and decide for yourself. If it's Shrike don't be surprised if Phil Lord and Chris Miller alter his backstory to suit whatever the movie requires. The Han Solo spinoff arrives in 2018.