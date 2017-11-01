1/11/2017
Woody Harrelson Confirmed For Young Han Solo Spinoff
It's official. Haymitch has ditched Katniss Everdeen for Han Solo, proving he's a total glutton for punishment. Only last week we learned Woody Harrelson was up for a mentor role in the young Han Solo spinoff, and he's confirmed to be headed to a galaxy far far away.
The official Star Wars site, which should know about these things, confirms Harrelson has joined Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke in the standalone film, to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. They actually had a few words about the prospect of working with Harrelson...
"We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody. His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”
Ping pong prowess aside, Harrelson is an awesome addition to any film, but to think of him as part of the fabric that is Star Wars? Wow. The young Han Solo movie arrives in 2018.