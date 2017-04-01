Win ROE Passes For 'Paterson' Starring Adam Driver

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win a pair of Admit-Two ROE (Run of Engagement) passes for Paterson, directed by Jim Jarmusch and starring Adam Driver.
SYNOPSIS: Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey—they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, observing the city as it drifts across his windshield and overhearing fragments of conversation swirling around him; he writes poetry into a notebook; he walks his dog; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura.
By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily, each a different and inspired project. Paterson loves Laura and she loves him. He supports her newfound ambitions; she champions his gift for poetry.
The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.
Paterson opens January 6th.