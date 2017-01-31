1/31/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Warner Bros.' The LEGO Batman Movie, spinning off Will Arnett's hilarious Dark Knight from The LEGO Movie! The film also features the voices of Zach Galifianakis as the Joker, Michael Cera as Robin, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, and Rosario Dawson as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon.
SYNOPSIS: In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman (Will Arnett) – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 7th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, February 3rd and contacted by email. Good luck!
The LEGO Batman Movie opens February 10th.
