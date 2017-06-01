1/06/2017
Win Free Passes To Ben Affleck's 'Live By Night'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Ben Affleck's latest, Live by Night. Affleck directs and stars alongside Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller, Chris Cooper, and Chris Messina.
SYNOPSIS: What you put out in the world will always come back to you, but never how you predict. Taking fatherly advice is not in Joe Coughlin’s nature. Instead, the WWI vet is a self-proclaimed anti-establishment outlaw, despite being the son of the Boston Police Deputy Superintendent. Joe’s not all bad, though; in fact, he’s not really bad enough for the life he’s chosen. Unlike the gangsters he refuses to work for, he has a sense of justice and an open heart, and both work against him, leaving him vulnerable time and again—in business and in love. Driven by a need to right the wrongs committed against him and those close to him, Joe heads down a risky path that goes against his upbringing and his own moral code. Leaving the cold, Boston winter behind, he and his reckless crew turn up the heat in Tampa. And while revenge may taste sweeter than the molasses that infuses every drop of illegal rum he runs, Joe will learn that it comes at a price.
The screening takes place on Monday, January 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected tomorrow and notified by email. Good luck!
Live by Night opens January 13th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway