Will Smith May Fly To Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo'

As the insta-flopshowed, Will Smith is no longer the draw he once was. But he can still be a part of something big, like his role as Deadshot inand any spinoffs or sequels that follow. So perhaps it's not surprising to see him considering another potential franchise that is sure to be a smash, like Disney's live-actionSmith is eyeing a role in, which Tim Burton has been attached to direct for a couple of years. Ehren Kruger, who wrote many of theflicks, will pen the screenplay about everyone's favorite flying elephant with the giant ears. Is it too much to hope Smith is playing his mouse buddy, Timothy? Apparently, because Smith would play the father of kids who befriend Dumbo after seeing him at the circus.Along with the pair ofmovies he has coming up Smith may be locked into franchise mode for quite a while. [ Deadline