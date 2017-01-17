1/17/2017
'White Men Can't Jump' Remake In The Works From 'Black-ish' Creator And Blake Griffin
Back in the '80s and '90s you simply couldn't touch Ron Shelton when it came to writing sports movies. Dude had that gift. And his best by far, shut up Bull Durham fans, was definitely 1992's White Men Can't Jump. The second of three movies to feature Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes (Wildcats and Money Train being the others), the film became iconic almost insantly and was a sleeper hit with $90M. So guess what? Time for a remake, ya'll!
THR reports that Kenya Barris, creator of hit ABC sitcom Black-ish, will write the script for a remake of the comedy, which follows two b-ball street hustlers who put their obvious differences aside to scam others on the courts. Rosie Perez had her definining role as Harrelson's Jeopardy-loving girlfriend. Interestingly, there will be some legit athlete support on this one as Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin and North Carolina Panthers football player Ryan Kalil are producing through their production company, Mortal Media.
I love the original movie and definitely don't want somebody to fuck with it. That said, I can see this being a remake that works with the right duo in place. And come on, they have to face Harrelson and Snipes in the final game, right? RIGHT!? They have to.