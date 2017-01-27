1/27/2017
Warner Bros. Is Taking A $75M Hit On Ben Affleck's 'Live By Night'
You want to know why Ben Affleck is frustrated by all of the Batman questions? Well, this is why. His passion project, the gangster drama Live by Night, has only earned $16M worldwide despite opening way back on Christmas Day. For someone who has previously helmed such critical favorites as Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo, that's pretty incredible, but the news is about to get worse.
According to Variety, Warner Bros. is set to swallow a $75M loss on the film, which boasted a terrific cast that included Affleck, Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldana, Brendan Gleeson, Sienna Miller, and Chris Cooper. That's a lot of star power and undoubtedly contributed to the $65M budget, the likes of which it won't come near to matching. It's easily the lowest grossing of his movies, pulling in about half of Gone Baby Gone's $34M. Warner Bros. will find other ways to recoup the money, like in Blu-Ray/DVD sales and broadcast rights.
While the reviews weren't great, let's be honest that the film was also hurt by a press tour that saw Affleck asked about everything BUT Live by Night. Justice League questions were about all he took, and clearly it began pissing him off. It also didn't help that he had to try and fit the production in-between all of his superhero work for the studio when clearly it needed more of his focus. Oh well, at least those superhero flicks make money.