Trump's Muslim Ban Will Prevent Asghar Farhadi From Attending The Oscars

When Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti announced she would not be attending the Oscars in protest of Donald Trump's ban on visitors from seven Muslim countries entering the United States, we wondered if her director on The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi, would do the same. While we don't know his feelings on the heinous Presidential order, we do know that it will affect him, and chances are he won't be able to attend even if he wants to.
According to the head of the National Iranian American Council, it has been confirmed Farhadi will not be able to attend the Academy Awards in which his film is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017
While Farhadi will certainly be okay, the sudden ban has caused chaos for others, especially Syrian refugees who are now stuck at airports with no money or possessions. Nevermind that of all the countries listed in Trump's ban none of them have been responsible for terror attacks on our soil, so the whole order is pointless.
It's possible an exception could be made for Farhadi, but again, he may not show up on principle. We'll see what happens.