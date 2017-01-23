Trailer Time: Walter Hill's 'The Assignment' Starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver

Following an ace assassin who is double crossed by gangsters and falls into the hands of rogue surgeon known as The Doctor who turns him into a woman. The hitman now a hitwoman sets out for revenge, aided by a nurse named Johnnie who also has secrets.





Yup so an assassin gets turned into a woman and is now seeking revenge. This just reeks of controversy and boycotts, they are walking such a thin line of terribly offending the entire trans community I would think. Maybe not, I'm not the best judge of what's offensive and what's not but it seems to me this may be on that side.



Controversy aside this flick seems to have a whole bunch going for it. Namely Michelle Rodriguez who, if the universe was fair, would have been the top female action star of the last 15 years. I don't understand why she's not used more, she's beautiful, a decent actor, bad ass, and more importantly believable in the role of someone who can physically hold their own regardless of the opponent. The action seems really slick with some really nice camerawork to bolster it. You also have Sigourney Weaver in there but I'm sure she'll amount to little more then a background bad guy throughout the flick.





Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!









Talk about your crazy plot, I had to watch this trailer twice and then go to the IMDB page for the official synopsis before I believed my own instinct as to what was going on in this trailer. I'll let those good folks at IMDB.com break it down for you.