1/19/2017
Trailer For Netflix's Sundance Comedy 'Deidra & Laney Rob A Train'
Here's what I know about Sundance comedy Deidra & Laney Rob A Train: Netflix has picked it up. That's really about it, and given that the streaming service is sorta hit or miss with many of their original pickups, it's tough to gauge whether this is something to be excited about, or something to be avoided like their Adam Sandler movies. Fortunately, the trailer is here to help clear things up.
Starring Ashleigh Murray, Rachel Crow, Tim Blake Nelson, David Sullivan, Danielle Nicolet, and Sasheer Zamata with Sydney Freeland directing, this quirky indie about a high school girl who goes above and beyond to help out the family when her mom is thrown in jail. I'm not sure this would work as a theatrical release, but on Netflix it may have found the perfect home.
Here's the synopsis: Deidra Tanner is a whip-smart high school senior who sells answers to chemistry tests to save up for college, all the while helping her mother raise her stubborn little sister, Laney, and her brother, Jet. It’s more than your average teenager can handle, but Deidra runs a tight ship—that is, until Mom blows a mental gasket at her retail job and throws a high-end TV on the pavement. When Deidra realizes that jail time is ironically proving to be a healthy and therapeutic break from single parent life for her mom, her life is derailed. When she conjures up the will to face her new circumstances, Deidra focuses her talents on the train tracks in her own backyard.
Deidra & Laney Rob A Train hits Netflix on March 17th but premieres at Sundance.