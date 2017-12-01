Trailer For Netflix's 'iBoy' Reveals The Worst Superhero Origin Ever

Waitaminute,? That's a real movie? Sounds like an app favored by anti-gay politicians and their male staffers. But no, it's a movie coming to Netflix and it stars' Maisie Williams, so it can't be all bad, right? The trailer isn't promising, in fact it's completely ridiculous, but I keep remembering how badwas and how it was surprisingly good.In what sounds like the worst superhero origin ever, the story follows Tom (Bill Milner) who is beaten into a coma by a London gang. When he wakes up he discovers the smartphone fragments embedded in his brain have given him strange powers. No, really, are you sure Rob Liefeld didn't come up with this? It sounds like something he'd do. Williams plays his best friend, Lucy, who is also assaulted, leading to Tom's quest for vengeance. He's gonna wi-fi his foes to death!Directed by Adam Randall with Rory Kinnear and Miranda Richardson co-starring(*snicker*) hits Netflix on January 27th.