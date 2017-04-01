1/04/2017
Trailer For Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Doc 'Bright Lights' Will Make You Laugh And Cry
Losing Carrie Fisher was bad enough, but when her mother Debbie Reynolds died just 24 hours later it was almost too much to bear. The mother/daughter duo had their fair share trials and tribulations, personal demons and heartaches, which they were never afraid to deal with openly in their own unique way. And HBO is hoping to capture some of that in the upcoming documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Directed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom, the film captures the unique bond between mother and daughter, both Hollywood legends. The film has been on the festival circuit for a stretch where it received largely positive reviews. Here's the synopsis:
Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds are now the best of friends (they live steps away from each other in their Beverly Hills compound) and the very definition of Hollywood royalty. But unlike today’s newly minted celebrities, they are both open books. After six decades of screen and stage stardom; a couple of disastrous marriages and assorted financial ups and downs for Reynolds; and, for Fisher, well-publicized drug addiction, bipolar disorder, and deity status (see: Star Wars), neither has anything left to hide. Bright Lights is an affectionate, often hilarious, and unexpectedly moving valentine to the mother-daughter act to end all mother-daughter acts.
HBO will air Bright Lights on Saturday, June 7th at 8pm.