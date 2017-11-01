1/11/2017
Trailer For All-Female Horror 'XX' Features Melanie Lynskey, Karyn Kusama, And More
Horror movies by women are rare, which is why it's a big deal when one that combines so many talented female directors comes together. You can usually count on at least one horror anthology to make the rounds on the festival circuit, but only XX, which debuts at Sundance next week, boasts an all-female group of filmmakers and a largely female cast.
Karyn Kusama (The Invitation), Annie Clark aka St. Vincent,Roxanne Benjamin and Jovanka Vuckovic direct a series of genre efforts starring festival darling Melanie Lynskey,Sheila Vand, Natalie Brown, Breeda Wool, and Christina Kirk. Here's hoping they flip the script and put men in a position to be objectified by the genre for once. Here's a look at the synopsis:
XX is a new all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women: Annie Clark (St. Vincent) rocks her directorial debut with THE BIRTHDAY PARTY; Karyn Kusama (THE INVITATION, GIRLFIGHT) exorcises HER ONLY LIVING SON; Roxanne Benjamin (SOUTHBOUND) screams DON’T FALL; and Jovanka Vuckovic (THE CAPTURED BIRD) dares to open THE BOX. Award-winning animator Sofia Carrillo (LA CASA TRISTE) wraps together four suspenseful stories of terror featuring a cast including Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk.
XX will have its premiere on January 22nd at Sundance before hitting theaters and VOD on February 17th.