Tom Hardy Is Confident A 'Fury Road' Sequel Will Happen
We're now into 2017 and apparently no closer to a Mad Max: Fury Road sequel. Warner Bros. seems reluctant to green light the film, perhaps because it wasn't exactly a box office juggernaut or anything. George Miller's awesome apocalyptic racer is an instant classic to many, though, and hope continues to be that there will be more of them. While stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron seemed less than thrilled over the rigorous production, and haven't been too hot on coming back, Hardy may have changed his tune. Speaking with The Daily Beast, he sounds positively ecstatic at the idea...
"George Miller is a genius! The wheels were rolling from the beginning of Fury Road for three films, so I would assume it’s just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. There are other Mad Max vehicles and Furiosa vehicles that are out there—as far as the characters’ mythologies and stories—so it’s a little bit… I’m waiting for the call to get back in the leathers and get cracking on that. I really loved doing it and can’t wait for another outing. I’m hungry to go back out and do some more."
If that sounded like a confirmation he's signed on for three movies, he actually confirmed that to Collider while discussing Mad Max: The Wasteland, saying that it might not be the sequel's actual title...
"Yeah, as far as I’ve signed to do three of them. It’s a question of when. I’m not sure it’s called The Wasteland or not ‘cause you never know. These titles change all the time. But, there’s definitely another Mad Max project pending."
So at least Hardy sounds sure it will happen, but don't get too excited until Warner Bros. makes it official.