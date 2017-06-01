1/06/2017
Tom Hardy And Channing Tatum Eye Border Thriller 'Triple Frontier'
In the roughly ten years that border thriller Triple Frontier has been in the works, it has always looked like a film that would be something special. For much of that time Katherine Bigelow was going to make it her follow-up to The Hurt Locker, teaming up again with Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal. J.C. Chandor (Margin Call) eventually took over as director, while a number of A-listers circled the top roles. Well now you can add two more big names to the list of potential cast members.
Deadline reports Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are eyeing roles in the ensemble which is set in the dangerous border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, a hot bed for criminal activity.
There's really not much more to it since the plot has been kept shockingly well-hidden all of these years. Maybe Hardy and Tatum play a pair of bumbling cops who go undercover to weed out the criminal element? Oh wait, that's a different movie with Tatum in it.