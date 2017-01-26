1/26/2017
'The Salesman' Actress Boycotting Oscars Over Trump's Muslim Ban
There's simply no getting around it: Trump's America is not the America that made us the most respected country in the world. You may not like me saying that, but I don't care, and you can't deny that millions are protesting in the streets every day because of his xenophobic, racist, and downright un-American actions. From the Party that whined incessantly about Obama's executive orders (Which were some of the fewest of any Adminitration), Trump has been on a tear, and the most disgusting of those is travel ban restricting visitors from Muslim-majority countries. Well, at least one actress from an Oscar nominated film is taking action that goes beyond giving a fiery acceptance speech.
Taraneh Alidoosti, the Iranian star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-nominated The Salesman has decided to boycott the Academy Awards in response to Trump's executive order. She tweeted...
"Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest."
Good for her. It's possible Trump's ban would have prevented her from attending anyway, but that just goes to show how ludicrous lumping an entire group of people together based on the extreme actions of a few is. Let me know when Trump starts banning Christians, then we'll talk.
It remains to be seen if Farhadi will join her in protest. He previously won an Oscar in 2012 for A Separation.