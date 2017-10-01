1/10/2017
'The Predator' Adds Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman Eyes 'The Intouchables', And More
Predator is a funny movie, at least at first, and then it gets messy and bloody real quick. Good to know that Shane Black's sequel, The Predator, is going to have some laughs, too. Keegan-Michael Key has joined Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, and Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes in the battle against the space hunter. I expect his death will be quite hilarious. The Predator opens February 9th 2018. [THR]
Fresh off her Golden Globe nominated performance in Lion, Nicole Kidman is now eyeing a role in the long-developing remake of The Intouchables. The Night Of's Amara Karan will join her in the redo of the hit French comedy, which will star Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in the lead roles. The crowd-pleasing story centers on a paraplegic aristocrat who forms an unlikely friendship with his caretaker despite being different in every way. After a long search Neil Burger was recently set to direct. [Deadline]
The upcoming Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly detective comedy Holmes & Watson has added Ralph Fiennes and Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie. Obviously this will be a comedic take on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels, but further details remain a mystery. Rebecca Hall is part of the cast, while Fiennes and Laurie are expected to play beloved characters from the books. Hmmm..Moriarty? Mycroft? Very interesting. Etan Cohen will direct from his own script. [THR]
The cast of Kenneth Branagh's Murder On the Orient Express remake keeps getting better. Willem Dafoe has joined the star-studded ensemble which consists of Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Michael Pena, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Derek Jacobi, Josh Gad, and Leslie Odom Jr., with Branagh set to play legendary Agatha Christie detective, Hercule Poirot. Apparently, Dafoe's role will be that of undercover detective Gerhard Hardman, which could prove to be a lot of fun. The story finds Poirot investigating a man's murder on the famous passenger train, and finding it full of travelers worthy of being called suspects. Murder On the Orient Express opens November 22nd. [Variety]