The PDC Picks The Most Overrated & Underrated Movies Of 2016







UNDERRATED: QUEEN OF KATWE





Disney had some massive successes this year -- Zootopia, Captain America: Civil War, Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story -- and they dominated the box office with their animation and Marvel and Star Wars properties. But the movies that got lost in the mix, unfortunately, were the live-action remake of Pete's Dragon and the "based on a true story" Queen of Katwe. Either of those two movies could be my most underrated of the year, but I'll go with Queen of Katwe here, because at least I've been seeing commercials on VOD for Pete's Dragon, and it's time doesn't seem to be totally over yet. Queen of Katwe, however, has seemed to disappear completely -- no awards season recognition, no marketing campaign to discover the movie on home video or streaming. This was a movie that featured stellar performances from David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong'o, and newcomer Madina Nalwanga; was beautifully shot by director Mira Nair and well-adapted by screenwriter William Wheeler; that featured a diverse cast and an uplifting story about a young Ugandan girl discovering her passion and talent for chess. What the hell happened? How did this movie -- that only cost $15 million to make -- not even make back its production budget? This reminds me of 2015's McFarland, USA, another small sports drama that focused on an unlikely set of athletes, but that movie was a solid success, making $45 million on a $17 million budget. Queen of Katwe couldn't get anything going, and it frustrates the hell out of me that a movie with an A+ CinemaScore and a strong RottenTomatoes rating was so overlooked. Simply put, it just sucks.



OVERRATED: NOCTURNAL ANIMALS





Stylistically, I get why people were into Nocturnal Animals. It makes sense that fashion mogul Tom Ford would have an eye for production design, and he puts together a lot of gorgeous, gross images in his second feature film. The grungy Aaron Taylor-Johnson, tapping his overgrown fingernails on the top of a car, with what is clearly a stolen woman's ruby ring on his finger. How Amy Adams's face transforms when, during a conversation with her traveling husband, she realizes he's cheating on her. Michael Shannon's straightforward appeal to Jake Gyllenhaal to help him kill the men who ruined Jakey G's life. As a series of moments, Nocturnal Animals works, but as a narrative, this whole thing is a cynical, sour mess. Every character is an asshole. The beautiful imagery can't cover up the moral decay at the heart of everyone. And maybe that's the point, I guess? But it's not something I particularly enjoy, and it doesn't make me respect Nocturnal Animals -- or ever want to see it again.







UNDERRATED: RULES DON'T APPLY





Almost every critic has slammed this one for its brick-in-the-dryer editing. “Sloppy,” they say, never asking if Beatty might have had a point, like getting the audience to feel what it’s like to work for an erratic boss like Howard Hughes. And it’s a shame, because there’s a very real and necessary point to be made about the dangers of aligning too closely with anyone whose glamor and wealth blind them from any real self-examination.





You can easily get too comfortable, and believe that you are somehow not subject to the same forces that shape the fates of everyone else in the world, not realizing that you’ve just bought them off for a while, but they’ll be back all the stronger. It’s true whether you’re working for Howard Hughes, or Donald Trump, or even for the “exceptional” United States of America. Any time you think the rules don’t apply, you’re already in trouble.





OVERRATED: MANCHESTER BY THE SEA





Oh boy, another sob story about the hard life of a working-class white guy who can’t grieve appropriately. We haven’t seen that one over and over and over again.

Yes, it’s good — not Lonergan’s best, mind you — but it’s hardly the greatest-thing-ever-in-cinema that it’s being made out as. Affleck is solid, but it’s the same solid character he’s been working since Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. Williams is somehow getting high praise and Oscar buzz for a handful of scenes she cedes to Affleck. And the backstory is nakedly, inartfully, Lifetime-level manipulative.





Whatever it has to say about the permanence of sufficiently traumatic events, it does by lionizing a drunken, violent lout who even before his tragedy gave off a real self-centered, short-tempered, domestic-abuser vibe. Passengers was pilloried for less. And to think we’re being told we need to spend even more time understanding this guy and indulging his mood swings in order to move the country forward.









UNDERRATED: BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE & SUICIDE SQUAD





Yeah, I'm bringing both DCU movies onto the pedestal with me, because both got railroaded faster than a speeding bullet. I'm not going to say both movies are without flaws, because obviously they have a ton of problems. But I do think they were hurt by a concerted effort to diminish anything that isn't Marvel. Both movie kicked Doctor Strange's ass at the box office, but I don't hear anything about Marvel dropping the ball.





In the case of Batman v Superman, Zack Snyder's typical issues (repetitive choreography, sloppy storytelling, bleak tone) are still there, but let's not ignore everything that was done right. He had the nuts to present a bold, fully-realized take on DC's top heroes, one that veers away from everything we've seen a million times before. Ben Affleck's grim, haunted Bruce Wayne was his most effective turn of the year (Nothing against The Accountant or Live by Night), and Gal Gadot's rousing debut as Wonder Woman has us all excited for her solo film. Nobody is going to argue that Suicide Squad makes a lick of sense, odd for such a linear narrative, but we can't ignore that its strength was always going to be the team of antiheroes. In that regard you'll find no duo more fun to hang around than Will Smith's Deadshot, and Margot Robbie unhinged Harley Quinn. I even think we should leave some props for Jared Leto's Joker, which everyone kept comparing to Heath Ledger. Come on, people! It still managed to inject quite a bit of humor into the morose DCU and set the stage for a lighter tone moving forward. Let's wait and see how people complain about that next.





OVERRATED: HIDDEN FIGURES





I was SO gonna go with Nocturnal Animals but I don't want this to turn into a Tom Ford punching bag. And besides, I can't add anything that Roxana didn't already. So I'm going with Hidden Figures, a movie I actually like but feel has been given undo praise as a potential Best Picture contender. There's no doubt the story of Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughn is incredible. Few of us had ever heard the story of these three remarkable black women who were so integral to NASA during the Space Race. But that's pretty much all that drives the film, which handles every single complicated issue with kid gloves. The racism these women faced is reduced to Taraji P. Henson's character having to run to the far-away bathroom. I'm pretty sure it was a lot worse than that, right? It works as a crowd-pleasing effort and will make for an enjoyable time at the movies, but part of me couldn't escape the feeling a more thorough movie is out there to be made.









UNDERRATED: DON’T THINK TWICE





Mike Birbiglia’s Don’t Think Twice , about a group of improv comedian friends who are trying to make it big in NYC, but realize belatedly that not everyone is going to be successful, is really, really neglected. It was generally well-received by critics and has a high with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 74% audience score. So I just don’t understand how this film didn’t get more love or coverage. It has strong performances, deals with the realities of trying to make even so much as a dent in the comedy world, and shows us how the artists really live before they get to a place where they can start making a substantial amount of money. But that’s a big if. Don’t Think Twice will make you laugh and cry and has an amazing cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key. It very thoroughly examines trying to follow your dreams in a harshly realistic way and deals with the fallout of friendships in the wake of success. Frankly, it should be given more attention.





OVERRATED: THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN





Yes, yes, I get it, Hailee Steinfeld gives a good performance. Being a teenager is hard, parents are uncool, brothers are annoying, life is terrible! Cry me a river! The real reason I couldn’t really get behind The Edge of Seventeen is because Steinfeld’s character, Nadine, spends the entire film whining about her life. She talks so much that she doesn’t let anyone else get a word in and assumes she knows their emotions without actually speaking to them--for years, mind you--about any of the issues she’s internalized. It honestly made it hard to feel any kind of sympathy toward her. An example of some of the obnoxious behavior witnessed throughout the film is when Nadine, in order to avoid getting into trouble over an assignment she forgot to turn in, tells her teacher, played by Woody Harrelson, that she didn’t do it because her dad died… four years ago. She finally comes to a great, honest and wonderful realization as to the reason she is the way she is, but at that point it’s a little too late. Honestly, The Edge of Seventeen got far too much praise and coverage when it was just a bunch of privileged teenage bullshit.



