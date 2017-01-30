The 'Ocean's Eight' Ladies Catch A Ride In The First Official Image

While it's still a full 18 months away, Warner Bros. has decided it's never too early to get you excited for. And what a better way to do it, than by revealing the all-star cast of thieving ladies together on the subway train. I don't recall Danny Ocean's crew slummin' it quite like this.Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling are all looking pretty sharp and somewhat lost in thought on the NYC subway system. That's a good way to miss your stop, just sayin'. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister to George Clooney's Danny, who puts together her own team of crooks to pull off an incredible heist at the Met Gala. Not pictured is Damien Lewis as the target and Matt Damon who is supposed to reprise his Linus Caldwell role from the prior movies. Expect a ton of celebrity guest stars, too, like the Kardashians, Katie Holmes, James Corden, and more.Directed by Gary Ross,opens June 8th 2018.