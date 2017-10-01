1/10/2017
The Coen Brothers Have A Western TV Project In The Works
The Western renaissance continues, and it's not just on the big screen. In the realm of TV we've seen the genre really take hold, I believe since HBO's Deadwood and continuing with Westworld and many others. Now the Coen Brothers and Annapurna are taking a crack at it with what is described as a "Western anthology" series that will take a broad approach to distribution.
The Coen Brothers will write and direct The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which will be an integrated film and television venture. What exactly that entails is unclear as there aren't a ton of details other than it may tell six intersecting stories, but the Coens working in Westerns again is deeply enticing after True Grit and No Country for Old Men.
We'll see how this plays out, and hopefully more news will be made available soon. This may mean fewer Coen Brothers film projects for a bit, but if they are given freedom to play around in a serial format it will be more than worth it. [Variety]