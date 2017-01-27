1/27/2017
The 'Bellflower' Crew Brings The Batsh*t NSFW Trailer For 'Chuck Hank And The San Diego Twins'
I remember a couple of years ago, right around the time of Mad Max: Fury Road, having a conversation with a friend about a similar post-apocalyptic thriller, 2011's Bellflower. It's not one I especially liked, but the unique cinematography by director Evan Glodell and the folks at Coatwolf Productions, using a one-of-a-kind camera built for the movie, had me anxious to see what they would do next. Well, after all of this time we finally have it, the absolutely batshit insane (with a title to match) Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins. Hold on to your butts, folks.
The film, which seems inspired by The Warriors and Escape from New York and fighting games like Streets of Rage and Double Dragon, is written and directed by Jonathan Keevil, who filled multiple behind-the-scenes roles on Bellflower. That movie's star and director, Evan Glodell, takes the top role in this one, too, joined by Tyler Dawson, David Arquette, Troian Bellisario, Michael Paré, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and cage fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett. Guh. I think it's best if the synopsis does the talking on this one...
A turf war has been raging in Oldtown for generations. On one side, The Syndicate — an evil gang of crank-head misfits, who has been set on muscling the San Diego family out of the parcel of land they own in the center of town. On the other side, the San Diego family: Tony and Johnny — twin brothers, and their sister Salsa are the last of a bloodline that stretches back for generations. Their mother, father and brothers were all brutally murdered in a violent clash with The Syndicate years earlier. With their neighborhood becoming increasingly fearful, The Syndicate puts into action another evil advance on their family’s fading legacy by kidnapping Salsa — all hell breaks loose. The twins and their best friend Chuck Hank must decide whether to hand over the deed to their families land in order to save their sister or fight, the final fight!
The Coatwolf crew had been crowd-sourcing the film for years and I'm just glad everything worked out. Supposedly this is coming out in the summer but it lacks distribution. I don't care, somebody needs to get this out there ASAP.