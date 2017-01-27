The 'Bellflower' Crew Brings The Batsh*t NSFW Trailer For 'Chuck Hank And The San Diego Twins'

I remember a couple of years ago, right around the time of, having a conversation with a friend about a similar post-apocalyptic thriller, 2011's. It's not one I especially liked, but the unique cinematography by director Evan Glodell and the folks at Coatwolf Productions, using a one-of-a-kind camera built for the movie, had me anxious to see what they would do next. Well, after all of this time we finally have it, the absolutely batshit insane (with a title to match). Hold on to your butts, folks.The film, which seems inspired byandand fighting games likeand, is written and directed by Jonathan Keevil, who filled multiple behind-the-scenes roles on Bellflower. That movie's star and director, Evan Glodell, takes the top role in this one, too, joined by Tyler Dawson, David Arquette, Troian Bellisario, Michael Paré, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and cage fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett. Guh. I think it's best if the synopsis does the talking on this one...The Coatwolf crew had been crowd-sourcing the film for years and I'm just glad everything worked out. Supposedly this is coming out in the summer but it lacks distribution. I don't care, somebody needs to get this out there ASAP.