1/18/2017
The Afterlife Is Real In First Trailer For 'The Discovery' With Jason Segel And Rooney Mara
Charlie McDowell made a splash at Sundance with his last film, the sci-fi tinged rom-com The One I Love. And now as his follow-up The Discovery prepares to hit the festival soon, he looks to be on the verge of making an even greater impact as the star-studded film already has been picked up by Netflix.
The first trailer has arrived and judging by the look of it you'd swear this was getting a traditional theatrical release. Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough star in this intriguing love story set when proof of the afterlife has been scientifically confirmed to exist. How would that change the way you live in the now?
The Discovery hits Netflix on March 31st, but hopefully I'll check it out while here in Park City.