1/26/2017
Taylor Sheridan Reveals 'Sicario 2' Plot Details
Okay, you know my feelings on journalists who ask questions about totally different movies than the one they are there to cover, but I'll give it a pass this time. For one thing, the writer at Collider who gave the interview to Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan is a good dude, and he recognizes that there are loads of similarities tonally with Sheridan's directorial debut, Wind River (which fans of his movies will love by the way). So when he starts asking about plot details on Sicario 2 aka Soldado, it makes some degree of sense.
What we know about the unexpected sequel is that it will focus on Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin's characters, and by the sound of it they will be working without any kind of restrictions this time. Uhhh, they were pretty far out there last time so this could get crazy. Sheridan says on how the project came together...
“One of the producers called me and said, ‘If you were to do a sequel, how would you do it?’ and when he first brought it up I thought,’ Well of course you’re asking me.’ And then I had an idea, and I said, ‘Look you can’t really do a sequel, but I sure would love to see what happened if these guys didn’t have a chaperone.’ Because basically they’re operating within the United States, so I played with some actual laws that exist and found a way that they could operate more or less legally within the U.S. But they had a chaperone. What happens if they weren’t in the U.S. and they didn’t have a chaperone? How bad or good would that work out? You’ve seen Sicario, good isn’t going to factor into it too much.”
He went on to add, “I would say if ‘Sicario’ is a film about the militarization of police and that blending over, this is removing the policing aspect from it."
Wow, this could be crazy and I can't wait to see it! I would never have expected Sicario to get a sequel but at this point Sheridan has earned my complete trust.