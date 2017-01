Taylor Sheridan Reveals 'Sicario 2' Plot Details

Okay, you know my feelings on journalists who ask questions about totally different movies than the one they are there to cover, but I'll give it a pass this time. For one thing, the writer at Collider who gave the interview toandwriter Taylor Sheridan is a good dude, and he recognizes that there are loads of similarities tonally with Sheridan's directorial debut, which fans of his movies will love by the way ). So when he starts asking about plot details onaka, it makes some degree of sense.What we know about the unexpected sequel is that it will focus on Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin's characters, and by the sound of it they will be working without any kind of restrictions this time. Uhhh, they were pretty far out there last time so this could get crazy. Sheridan says on how the project came together...He went on to add,Wow, this could be crazy and I can't wait to see it! I would never have expectedto get a sequel but at this point Sheridan has earned my complete trust.