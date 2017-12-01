1/12/2017
Taraji P. Henson Is 'Proud Mary', Daniel Wu Joins 'Tomb Raider'
Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson is going from calculating math problems to subtracting her targets from this mortal coil. She will star in Proud Mary, playing a hired killer whose maternal instinct is awoken by a young man she encounters. Are we sure this isn't a remake of The Professional? Is Luc Besson directing? Christian Swegal and John Stewart Newman wrote the script but so far no director is on board. Paging Mr. Besson, this one's for you. [Variety]
Daniel Wu is making the jump from Warcraft to another video game adaptation, the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot. The Into the Badlands star will join Alicia Vikander, who plays iconic adventurer Lara Croft, and Walton Goggins as the movie's villain. Wu will play new character Lu Ren, a ship captain who joins Croft in the search for her missing father. Directed by Roar Uthaug, Tomb Raider opens March 16th 2018. [Variety]