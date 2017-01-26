Talent May Not Be Enough In Trailer For 'Wolves' Starring Michael Shannon

The timing couldn't be better for the basketball drama,. Its biggest star and all-around great actor, Michael Shannon, just earned another Oscar nomination, this time for Nocturnal Animals. And that kind of notoriety should draw a few more eyes to what looks like a promising film from director Bart Freundlich.Starring Shannon, Carla Gugino, and Taylor John Smith, the film centers on a talented high school basketball player who must overcome the odds, like his father's gambling addiction, family troubles, and personal injury, to secure his future. It's a familiar story but I like the visual touches by Freundlich here, and his willingness to rely on them in this trailer rather than giving away too much of the plot. Here is the official synopsis:hits theaters and VOD on March 3rd.