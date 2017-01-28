Take A Ride Through East L.A. In First Trailer For 'Lowriders'

In the works for roughly seven years, the East L.A. car dramais finally set to burn some rubber. Any time there's a movie that attempts to delve into the car culture the natural reaction is to compare it to, which began with similarly modest expectations. With movies aimed at Latino audiences hotter than ever right now, we could be looking at a sleeper hit this summer.Starring an impressive cast led by Gabriel Chavarria, Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist (She's popping up in some odd places, isn't she?), and Tony Revolori, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of East LA’s near-spiritual car culture and follows the story of Danny, a talented young street artist caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father and ex-con brother, and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression.While the story looks familiar, that it boasts a screenplay bydirector Justin Tipping suggests there will be more to it than meets the eye. His script will be directed by Peruvian filmmaker Ricardo de Montreuil in his English-language debut.hits theaters on May 12th.