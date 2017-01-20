Sundance Trailer for Alex Ross Perry's 'Golden Exits' Starring Emily Browning

Golden Exits premiers this week at Sundance









This is the definition of a good art house movie trailer. It consists entirely of a one-shot close up on Emily Browning singing Back in the New York Grove and I'll be damned if it's not effective. I can tell you that the film is about two Brooklyn families that are all shook up when a European girl spending time abroad comes into their lives, but that's only because I read the synopsis. The trailer, which really has given me an appreciation for that attractiveness that I never saw before in Browning, shows a very simple image but leaves you wanting to know who this girl is and why she's just sitting on a stoop singing.