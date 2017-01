Sundance Adds Surprise Drake Doremus Film 'Newness', Plus Donald Trump Documentary

There's always room for more at the Sundance Film Festival, and every year one or two stragglers find their way in. Normally they are movies we've heard about previously, but in this case we're getting a film from Drake Doremus that we didn't even know existed, plus a documentary featuring the celebrity President-Elect who suddenly doesn't like celebrities.Hitting Park City next week will be, from, anddirector Drake Doremus. Apparently he shot the ensemble film over the fall and got it done with the quickness, in time to premiere at Sundance like his first two features. Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, and The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. star in what sounds like another contemporary look at romance, a Doremus specialty. I don't think this is the same movie he had been developing with Charlie Hunnam and Lea Seydoux , unless they've dropped out and there have been changes to the plot: Meanwhile, a new documentary on Donald Trump seeks to explore the President-Elect's Russia-backed victory over Hillary Clinton. I wonder ifwill touch on that? The doc hails from directors Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne, and Mary Robertson, and will hit Showtime on February 3rd:The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19th-29th.