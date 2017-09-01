1/09/2017
Sundance Adds Surprise Drake Doremus Film 'Newness', Plus Donald Trump Documentary
There's always room for more at the Sundance Film Festival, and every year one or two stragglers find their way in. Normally they are movies we've heard about previously, but in this case we're getting a film from Drake Doremus that we didn't even know existed, plus a documentary featuring the celebrity President-Elect who suddenly doesn't like celebrities.
Hitting Park City next week will be Newness, from Like Crazy, Breathe In, and Equals director Drake Doremus. Apparently he shot the ensemble film over the fall and got it done with the quickness, in time to premiere at Sundance like his first two features. Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, and The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. star in what sounds like another contemporary look at romance, a Doremus specialty. I don't think this is the same movie he had been developing with Charlie Hunnam and Lea Seydoux, unless they've dropped out and there have been changes to the plot:
In contemporary Los Angeles, two millennials navigating a social media–driven hookup culture begin a relationship that pushes both emotional and physical boundaries.
Meanwhile, a new documentary on Donald Trump seeks to explore the President-Elect's Russia-backed victory over Hillary Clinton. I wonder if TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time will touch on that? The doc hails from directors Banks Tarver, Ted Bourne, and Mary Robertson, and will hit Showtime on February 3rd:
In a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest political upset in recent history, Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon offer unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage of candidate Trump, from the primaries through the debates to the dawning realization that the controversial businessman will become the 45th President of the United States.
The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19th-29th.