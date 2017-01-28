'Stranger Things' Breakout Millie Bobby Brown Joins 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'

Because nobody can refuse an all-powerful little girl who woofs down Eggos, it was clear Millie Bobby Brown was going to be the breakout star of Netflix's. She's been everywhere ever since, from earning Screen Actors Guild Award nominations to rappin' at the Golden Globes, and now the young actress is taking on her first blockbuster franchise inBrown is the first cast member announced for the sequel to Gareth Edwards'Michael Dougherty, who last directed the Christmas horror, is taking over behind the camera this time, so we are seeing some wholesale changes on the film as it builds to an eventual crossover withforNo word on Brown's role, of course, but we can assume it'll be a major character.opens March 22, 2019. Brown can be seen next in the second season ofwhich arrives later this year.