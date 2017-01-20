Sterling K. Brown Joins Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’

The cast of Shane Black’s sequel/reboot to the Predator franchise, The Predator continues to grow. The director of Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys already has Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) and Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu, Key & Peele) joining the film. It looks like there will be yet another joining the cast of the film.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that actor Sterling K. Brown (The People vs OJ Simpson, This Is Us) is in talks to join The Predator. Brown is rumored to play a government agent who threw Holbrook’s character in jail but now needs his help dealing with the alien hunters. Brown recently was cast in Marvel’s Black Panther, so with that, This Is Us, and The Predator, he’s going to be a busy man.
Rumors circled that the Predators (or “Yautja,” which is their canon name) will be hunting down people in the suburbs. The film will also maintain continuity to two Predator films but will also move forward in its own unique way.
The Predator will hits theaters February 9, 2018.