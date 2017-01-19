1/19/2017
Stephen Gaghan To Direct Video Game Adaptation 'The Division'
One would think UbiSoft, after their wannabe franchise Assassin's Creed bombed domestically (it's doing okay worldwide), would want to land a more seasons blockbuster director for their next video game adaptation, The Division. Well, think again, because they've instead gone with Stephen Gaghan, who is coming off the recent Matthew McConaughey dud, Gold.
Makes sense? Well...maybe, if the goal is keep costs down by hiring filmmakers who aren't necessarily high in demand. Gaghan isn't bad, though. He did direct Syriana which is a pretty good geopolitical thriller, and he wrote Traffic which is an amazing movie. Gold was a total misfire, however, so hopefully he can make up for it this time. He'll be writing and directing the film which has Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles. The film is based on the hit third-person shooter game set in a dystopic New York City in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic.
We'll see if Gaghan can give UbiSoft the blockbuster franchise they've been trying so hard to make a reality. [Variety]