'Star Wars Episode VIII' Title REVEALED!!

via StarWars.com
This is the power of Star Wars, the revelation of the films full title is enough to cause nerd fits all across the internet (including yours truly). Lucasfilm and Disney have released the full title of the upcoming Rian Johnson (The Brother's Bloom, Brick) directed eight chapter in the Star Wars saga. That title is Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Regardless of what this means and what direction they take it in I'm sure we are all in for an adventure unlike anything we've had before. The feel and tone of these new films created by J.J. Abrams and continued in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are so pitch perfect it's hard to believe they weren't all created in sequence around the same time. Add to this the simple fact that Rian Johnson is an exciting filmmaker unlike anyone else in the business and we've got something that could easily beat Empire in the hearts of fans around the world. If this is a film about the characters discovering who they are and uncovering the answers to questions left dangling from The Force Awakens then I don't think a more perfect director could have been cast as Johnson's neo-noir style is simply amazing when used with the right material.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th, 2017