'Star Wars Episode VIII' Title REVEALED!!





Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th, 2017

This is the power of Star Wars, the revelation of the films full title is enough to cause nerd fits all across the internet (including yours truly). Lucasfilm and Disney have released the full title of the upcoming Rian Johnson () directed eight chapter in the Star Wars saga. That title isWhat does it mean? Well, first of all we know that the title alludes to Luke Skywalker, so it's safe to assume a good chunk of the film will most likely be devoted to he and Rey on Ahch To. My first reaction was, "If he's still the last Jedi then what is Rey? Will she not be a Jedi?", well the short answer is no, not yet at least. So at this point in the universe Luke is officially the last jedi. We could also spend some time analyzing the choice of red text instead of the standard yellow, but even though it's a bit more ominous I think digging into that would be a venture deep into the fanboy rabbit hole. We can assume that Rey's training will be the main focus, mirroring Luke's trip to Dagobah inbut something tells me this time will also be used to focus a great deal on flashbacks explaining Ben Solo's defection and turn to Kylo Ren. Most likely, if there is a force cave type location like there was on Dagobah, it could be where we learn more of Rey's parentage. Let's just put this out there now, she's not a Kenobi. The timeline is so off for that to even be possible and the idea seems ridiculous.Regardless of what this means and what direction they take it in I'm sure we are all in for an adventure unlike anything we've had before. The feel and tone of these new films created by J.J. Abrams and continued inare so pitch perfect it's hard to believe they weren't all created in sequence around the same time. Add to this the simple fact that Rian Johnson is an exciting filmmaker unlike anyone else in the business and we've got something that could easily beat Empire in the hearts of fans around the world. If this is a film about the characters discovering who they are and uncovering the answers to questions left dangling from The Force Awakens then I don't think a more perfect director could have been cast as Johnson's neo-noir style is simply amazing when used with the right material.