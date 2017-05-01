1/05/2017
*SPOILERS* Future 'Star Wars' Movies May Need To Change These Key Leia Scenes
The future of Star Wars in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death continues to be a major topic of discussion. Beyond just the emotional impact of her loss, she was set to have a big role in Star Wars 9, following upon the scenes she wrapped for Star Wars 8. Well now we're getting an indication of exactly what she will be doing, and what may need to be changed.
THR reports that General Leia has a couple of huge moments in the next couple of movies, although it's unclear how they'll fare now that she's gone. In one she will be reunited with her brother Luke Skywalker, who was discovered at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And in another she will encounter her evil son, Kylo Ren, who murdered his father and her longtime love, Han Solo. Chances are the encounter with Ren happens in Episode 9 since that seems like a finale sort of thing, but nothing is certain.
So what to do now? Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy will be meeting soon to figure it out. But there could be a cascading effect. If the script is rewritten for Episode 9 it could force changes for Rian Johnson and Episode 8, and vice versa. That could be a lot of time and money on reshoots. Another reason to be intrigued by Star Wars 8 which opens December 15th, with Episode 9 arriving in 2019.