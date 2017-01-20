1/20/2017
Somehow Ryan Reynolds Is On The 'Green Lantern Corps' Shortlist
Of all the projects Warner Bros. and DC Films have cooking, the one that seems to be furthest off and least developed is Green Lantern Corps. That's for very good and obvious reasons, or so we thought, considering how badly Green Lantern failed a few years ago when it was meant to launch their new cinematic universe. Well, things are starting to happen, and The Wrap has come up with a short list of stars for the superhero film, including one very surprising name.
The site reports an all-star group consisting of Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds are up for Hal....er, waitaminute. Who was that last guy? Ryan Reynolds? Is this a different one than the guy who stunk as Hal Jordan before? Apparently not, and the studio must want to capitalize on his incredible popularity at the moment thanks to Deadpool.
Still, that's a bit of a shocking addition, right? This is all still very early on and that list is little more than wishful thinking at this point. So we'll see what comes of it. Don't bet on it being Reynolds, though.