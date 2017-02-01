Saw Gerrera Is Focus Of New 'Star Wars Rebels' Trailer

There's a good chance not everybody was familiar with Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera in, but he's actually been around for a little while. Before the rebel extremist played his part in securing the Death Star plans, he was seen in the awesome animated series,, as a much younger man. And apparently he played a pretty big part in the events between the prequel trilogy and the original, because he's also appearing in the third season of, and now we have a new trailer focusing on him.Whitaker returns to voice Gerrera in the two-part storyline, "". This will help fill in the blanks on how he went from the hopeful young man we saw in 'The Clone Wars' to the battle-hardened extremist in 'Rogue One'. Otherwise it's pretty hard to reconcile the two, I think. This is one of the cool things about Disney's restructuring of the Star Wars continuity. It makes appearances like this so much easier to follow.returns January 7th.