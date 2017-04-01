1/04/2017
Riley Keough And Jena Malone Reconnect In Trailer For 'Lovesong'
As we speed ahead to the Sundance Film Festival, some of last year's movies are still trickling out. One that earned a little buzz for stars Jena Malone and Riley Keough, not to mention director So Yong Kim was Lovesong, and this tiny indie about female friendship has dropped a new trailer. Here's the synopsis:
The road trip drama stars Keough and Malone as best friends whose intimate bond is splintered, and they must try to rebuild that relationship years later under intense circumstances. Here's the synopsis:
Neglected by her husband, Sarah embarks on an impromptu road trip with her young daughter and her best friend, Mindy. Along the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate connection in the days before Mindy’s wedding.
Lovesong opens February 17th.