Ricky Gervais Is Back As David Brent In Trailer For Netflix's 'Life On The Road'

Bad bosses come and go, but if you ever had a legendarily awful boss likeDavid Brent you probably wonder what happened to them. Do they continue to move on from job to job, sucking the life out of workers everywhere they go? Not in the case of Brent, who gave it all up to hit the road with his terrible rock band. But of course, Brent sees them as considerably better than they actually are.Ricky Gervais is back as Brent in Netflix's, which picks up more than a decade after. Done in mockumentary style, the film follows the former manager of Wernham-Hogg as he travels with his self-financed band, Foregone Conclusion. If you dig Brent's delusions of grandeur and awkward sense of humor, this will be for you. Check out the full synopsis:DAVID BRENT: LIFE ON THE ROAD sees the highly anticipated big screen debut of one of comedy’s best-loved characters, David Brent (Ricky Gervais). The film catches up with Brent twelve years on from the BBC mockumentary ‘The Office’ to find he is now a travelling salesman with Lavichem, a cleaning and ladies’ personal hygiene products company. However, he hasn’t given up on his dream of rock stardom and is about to embark on a self-financed UK tour with his band, ‘Foregone Conclusion’.Assembling a group of session musicians who are just in it for the money, and talented rapper Dom (Ben Bailey Smith) in an attempt to gain street cred, Brent cashes in his pensions and takes unpaid leave in a bid to turn his dream into reality. Get ready to join David Brent on the road as he takes one last shot at fame and fortune.hits Netflix on February 10th.