Rian Johnson Discusses The "Key Relationship" Of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'

The main trilogymovies seem to be operating on a totally different level of secrecy than the spinoffs, which makes a lot of sense. We barely knew anything about '' before it hit theaters, and so far we know even less about Rian Johnson's. Hopefully it stays that way, but the director was willing to shed a tiny crack of light to USA Today , and his focus was on the relationship between Rey and Luke Skywalker.Yeah, he BETTER pick up right where things left off. The final scene of '' is arguably the best the franchise ever had, leaving us full of all sorts of questions. And it sounds like Johnson is going to tackle all of the questions we've got about the connection between Rey and Luke. Are they related? Is she meant to be a Jedi just like him? What caused Luke to exile himself that way? Did he fall off the path of good? Is Rey destined to do the same?So much to know!opens December 15th.