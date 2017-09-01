1/09/2017
Rian Johnson Discusses The "Key Relationship" Of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'
The main trilogy Star Wars movies seem to be operating on a totally different level of secrecy than the spinoffs, which makes a lot of sense. We barely knew anything about 'The Force Awakens' before it hit theaters, and so far we know even less about Rian Johnson's Star Wars: Episode VIII. Hopefully it stays that way, but the director was willing to shed a tiny crack of light to USA Today, and his focus was on the relationship between Rey and Luke Skywalker.
“I don’t want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens.” How Rey and Luke relate to each other is the key relationship in Episode VIII, and Johnson says “a large part of the movie” will be spent addressing why Luke’s there and what he’ll do next. Like Luke, Rey has been pulled into a bigger world by connecting with the Force, “but part of what’s she’s dealing with is the realization that she has this power and this gift,” Johnson adds. “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”
Yeah, he BETTER pick up right where things left off. The final scene of 'The Force Awakens' is arguably the best the franchise ever had, leaving us full of all sorts of questions. And it sounds like Johnson is going to tackle all of the questions we've got about the connection between Rey and Luke. Are they related? Is she meant to be a Jedi just like him? What caused Luke to exile himself that way? Did he fall off the path of good? Is Rey destined to do the same?
So much to know! Star Wars: Episode VIII opens December 15th.