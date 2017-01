Review: Martin Scorsese's 'Silence' Starring Andrew Garfield And Adam Driver

The Japanese go to brutal lengths to weed out any Christians in their midst, led by the notorious Inspector Inoue (Issey Ogata), who forces them to literally step on an image of Christ to denounce their faith. If the first half of the movie is Rodrigues and Gaarpe observing the strength of others, the second half puts the full weight of their burden on display, and is far more interesting as a result. Rodrigues is eventually faced with a terrible choice that drives the most complex, doctrinal part of the film. He can either become an apostate by denouncing Christianity publicly, or he can hold firm while others are tortured and killed right in front of him. How long can anyone cling to God's hope in the face of such horrible suffering, which Scorsese depicts in stark, cold fashion? This is a gruesome film in a lot of ways, but thankfully it isn't as enthusiastically violent asor brazen as Scorsese's. Clocking in at 160 minutes, it can be a trying experience, made tougher by frequent stretches of monotony.