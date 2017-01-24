1/24/2017
Retribution Is Coming For Guy Pearce And Dakota Fanning In New 'Brimstone' Trailer
Guy Pearce and violent Westerns go hand in hand, and anytime he's in one it's worth checking out. His latest, Brimstone, sees him joined by a great cast that includes Dakota Fanning, Kit Harington, and Carice Van Houten in a film that looks like it will push the R-rated limits.
Directed by Dutch helmer Martin Koolhoven, the bloody frontier flick centers on a young woman accused of a crime she didn't commit. Pearce plays a vengeful Reverend who hunts down the woman as she flees across the Old West. Based on this trailer we can see why the MPAA rated it R for "brutal bloody violence, strong sexual content including disturbing behavior, graphic nudity, and language."
Brimstone hits theaters and VOD on March 10th.