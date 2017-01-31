Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, And Jada Pinkett Smith Get Wasted In Trailer For 'Girls Trip'

Okay, so we've had, and soon we'll have, and at soon there will also be time for a. But where are all the sistas at? It's taken Hollywood some time to realize that audiences are ready for raunchy comedies featuring all-female ensembles, but it's taken a bit longer for them to realize that black audiences want the same thing. Well, that's why we now have Girls Trip, and honestly it just looks like one-half ofQueen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish () star in the comedy from Malcolm D. Lee () and produced by Will Packer. Packer is the guy who basically built Kevin Hart into a superstar and has a string of hit comedies under his belt, so he knows what he's doing. Anyway, the film follows a group of childhood friends who hit New Orleans for the Essence Festival and sh*t gets crazy. You know the drill; lots of drinking, dancing, and...oh, did I mention that Mike "Luke Cage" Colter is in this? Yeah, there will be some man trouble and possibly an invitation for coffee.gets white girl wasted on July 21st.