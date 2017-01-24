Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Light Between Oceans', 'Inferno', 'Sherlock: Season Four', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













Based on the best selling novel of the same name, The Light Between Oceans tells the story of Tom (Michael Fassbender), a WWI vet content with his life of manning a light house off the coast of Australia with his wife, Isabel (Alicia Vikander) by his side. One day an abandoned child washes ashore near their house, and in taking her in and caring for her, everything changes for the couple. Isabel wants nothing more than a family, whereas Tom is uncomfortable raising a child that isn’t theirs. Their troubles only intensify when the biological mother is eventually located on land, forcing the couple to confront if their actions where appropriate or selfish, while questioning what exactly makes a family.





We Said: “The film is a work of high class and prestige, exquisitely shot and acted by Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, continuing [Director Derek] Cianfrance's ability to stir untold passions in his stars. But whether it's the ML Stedman source material or simply Cianfrance's adaptation, there's a quiet yet steady desperation to make us feel something that the story never quite nurtures to fruition. […] From the performances to the presentation there is much to like about The Light Between Oceans, but little that makes us want to fully embrace it.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















The third in director Ron Howard’s trilogy of thrillers based on Dan Brown’s best selling books, Inferno reunites audiences with Harvard professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), who is now suffering from memory loss in the heart of Italy. Along with his doctor, Langdon attempts to put his life back in order, while simultaneously uncovering the truth of a dangerous conspiracy based on Dante’s Inferno.





We Said: “ At some point in a movie series the overall feel comes together. By around the third installment, you either know what you're going to get, or you just don't care. For Inferno -- the third of Ron Howard's adaptations of Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels starring Tom Hanks as the art history professor turned potboiler action hero -- this means contrived medieval- and Renaissance-inflected puzzles and absurd plotting. […] If we don't want to be constantly distracted by the absurd, swiss-cheese plot, we turn off our brains to be able to enjoy a movie that spends so much time congratulating us for having them in the first place.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















BBC’s modern take on the Sherlock Holmes mythology returns with three new episodes, each of which set the internet ablaze with fan theories and shocked reactions to major plot twists. Series Four returns Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) to his home country of England for a new set of intense and hostile mysteries. Alongside him once more is the newlywed John Watson (Martin Freeman) prepared to help Holmes once again faceoff against his greatest enemy.