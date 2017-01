Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back', 'Queen of Katwe', And More!

Set in the impovershed Ugandan neighborhood of Katwe, the film tells the story of Phiona, a young girl living with her mother (Lupita Nyong’o). When Phiona is introduced to the game of chess by a local missionary (David Oyelowo), she trains to become one of the world’s top chess players. Despite her mother’s concerns and challenging conditions, Phiona’s brilliance and success provides hope for her community.