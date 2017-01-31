Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back', 'Queen of Katwe', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Tom Cruise is back as the titular super-slueth in this action packed sequel to 2010’s Jack Reacher. This time, he’s defending an Army major (Cobie Smulders) who has been wrongly accused of treason due to a complex government conspiracy that they must work together to unravel.





We Said: “Never Go Back switches up the rules a little bit, but basically this is still just Cruise beating people up for two hours, which as it turns out isn't such a bad thing. [The film is] riddled with action movie cliches from top to bottom, but that's also part of its charm.” Rating: 3 out of 5

















Set in the impovershed Ugandan neighborhood of Katwe, the film tells the story of Phiona, a young girl living with her mother (Lupita Nyong’o). When Phiona is introduced to the game of chess by a local missionary (David Oyelowo), she trains to become one of the world’s top chess players. Despite her mother’s concerns and challenging conditions, Phiona’s brilliance and success provides hope for her community.





We Said: “Queen of Katwe has a ton of heart, a truly inspirational message, and a perspective on chess that is wholly unique. The winning moves it makes keep on coming right through to the enjoyable closing credits.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Tyler Perry’s 9th film about his grumpy old woman character, Boo! sees Madea face off against a host of spooky creatures who attempt to attack a Halloween Party she’s found herself suddenly attending. The comedy follows her as she’s terrorized by ghosts, zombies, and worst of all, the vengeful college students who feel she wrecked their party.



















