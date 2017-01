Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Girl on the Train', 'Ouija: Origin of Evil', 'Keeping up with the Joneses', And More!

“Fortunately, the film's operatic twist and bloody finale give us just enough of the trashy thrills we should have had all along. It's worth noting that the cast seem to be having more fun at this time, too; a welcome respite from all that dour seriousness. Blunt is excellent throughout, adding what dimension she can to Rachel mostly through the pain and weariness splashed across her splotchy face. […] Maybe whatneeded was a steadier hand guiding it; someone more familiar with dark material. Obviously you think of the tight control David Fincher had overand can't help but wonder what he could have done to keep this train from derailing so badly.”